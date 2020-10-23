 Skip to main content
Jake Scott Sr. -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Jake Scott Sr., 54, of 210 Baxter St., died Thursday, Oct. 23, 2020, from injuries sustained from a car accident.

Funeral plans will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence of his mother, Nettie Mae Keller, 125 Lakeview St., Apt. C4-4, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m.

A face covering is required.

