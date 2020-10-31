 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jake Scott Sr. -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Jake Scott Sr. -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jake Scott Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS --Graveside services for Jake Scott Sr., 54, of St. Matthews, will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing was held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

COVID 19 precautions will be observed both at the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside service to include masks and social distancing.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News