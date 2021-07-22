Jaesyn C. Burns -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Jaesyn C. Burns, 40, 1876 Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Mr. Burns died Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.