 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaesyn C. Burns -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jaesyn C. Burns -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Jaesyn C. Burns, 40, 1876 Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Mr. Burns died Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News