Jade Jolene Jenkins Brown

DENMARK -- Memorial services for Ms. Jade Jolene Jenkins Brown, 53, of 928 Mayfield St., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Voorhees College's Massachusetts Hall, 151 Academic Circle, Denmark. Suffragan Bishop Michael Butler of Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple will officiate.

Visitation is from noon to 1:30 p.m. just prior to the service.

Ms. Brown transitioned Friday, March 6, 2020.

Burial services will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 14. It was Jade's wish to be buried next to her mother, and the family wishes to honor that request. Friends may call or visit on the morning of March 14 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Funeral Home Inc. 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

