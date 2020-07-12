Jacquelyn Williams Cooper -- Springfield

Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Williams and Nelle Jameson Williams; she was the widow of the late William Oscar Cooper to whom she was married for almost 54 years. "Miss Jackie", as she was known to most, was always smiling and had a cheerful spirit; she lived a blessed life by loving the Lord and her family. A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Proverbs 17:22. Toward the end of her life, she was asked about blessings. She named several but quickly added, "Well, my main blessing was my salvation." She was a member of First Baptist of Springfield where she served in numerous capacities for 82 years. According to a testimony she gave in 1973, "Miss Jackie" accepted Christ as her Savior and Lord at age 12 during a revival service she attended with her Aunt Kate. Soon after, she was baptized in Phillips Mill Creek. After graduating from Springfield Public schools, where she was known for her ability to give recitations and write poetry (she was elected Class Poet by her classmates), "Miss Jackie" graduated from Winthrop where she studied English and History and was active in the Drama Club. At the end of her life, she cited "going to college" as one of her blessings. Being a child of the Great Depression, she did not expect to be able to continue her education. But her mother persevered in seeking financial assistance and just weeks before Winthrop began its fall semester, "Miss Jackie" received word she'd received a full work study scholarship to Winthrop. Miss Jackie was a middle/high school teacher and librarian having taught in Blackville, St. Matthews, Graniteville and retired from Springfield. During her years in education, "Miss Jackie" not only taught classes, she also served as an advisor to school newspapers and clubs. During her years in Springfield, she collaborated with colleagues and friends, Louise Fulmer and Trudy Fulmer Carnahan, to produce plays and programs offered to the wider community. In retirement, "Miss Jackie" served on the Orangeburg Library Board; volunteered with the Springfield EMS; worked on community projects through the Springfield Garden Club (of which she was a founding member) and her church; authored a history of her beloved Springfield; pursued painting and drawing; and became an extraordinary grandmother to her 11 grands and 8 great grands.