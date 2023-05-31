Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Jacquelyn Walker Keitt, 70, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment following at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Keitt passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Visitation was held Monday, May 29, 2023, from 1:00pm- 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 364 Hundley Road, Orangeburg, SC, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID- 19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.