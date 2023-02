WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jacquelyn Renee' Glover, 48, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. She is the daughter of Dr. Lillie Beasley Glover and the late Maj. (Ret.) Herman W. Glover Jr., Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19, in-home visitation is restricted at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.