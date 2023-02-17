WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jacquelyn Renee' Glover, 48, of Washington, D.C., passed away Feb. 6, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Stanley Rivers officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony and Reflections will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for persons attending all events.

Jacquelyn was born June 10, 1974, in Albany, New York. She was the daughter of Dr. Lillie Beasley Glover and the late Maj. (Ret.) Herman W. Glover Jr. She grew up in Orangeburg as a member of Williams Chapel AME Church and an affiliate of Evening Light Church of God in Laurens. She joined First Baptist Church of Glen Arden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, after relocation to Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn attended the Child Development Learning Center and Felton Laboratory School on the campus of South Carolina State University. After graduation from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, she attended North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., and earned a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering. Additional educational preparation includes a Business Leadership Development Certificate from John Hopkins University in Baltimore and a master of science degree in engineeringonstruction engineering management from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

Jacquelyn spent 26 years working on several types of engineering and architectural projects. She served in the construction realm in leadership roles such as principal (CEO), partner, managing director, project manager, senior facilities engineer, as well as architectural engineering coordinator for private and public sector clients. She was a business development professional and a construction manager at heart. Her current position was vice president of business development for Delon Hampton Associates, Chartered, Washington, DCaltimore, MDilver Springs, MD.

Jacquelyn was an exceptional daughter, godchild, niece, cousin, and friend. As we move out of our unhappy “state-of-mind” which followed her sudden departure, we have found comfort in knowing that she left a huge footprint that will last a lifetime.

Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her father, Herman W. Glover Jr.; godfather, Rudolph R. Glover; and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for an endowed scholarship in Jacquelyn's name may be sent to: Ms. Joscelyne Brazile, North Carolina A&T State University, Dowdy Adm. Building, Suite 400, 1601 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27411, or Dr. Lillie B. Glover, 1350 Ward Lane NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the funeral home's website, www.simmonsfuneralhome.com, and Facebook @simmonsfuneralhomeandcrematory.