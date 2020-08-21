Jacqueline Williams -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Jacqueline Williams, 58, of Bowman, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

