 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacqueline Williams -- Bowman
0 comments

Jacqueline Williams -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Jacqueline Williams, 58, of Bowman, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News