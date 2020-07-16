Jacqueline Kirkland -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Jacqueline Kirkland, 86, of 116 Donna St., Cordova, and formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, in Bamberg Memory Gardens.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home.

The family asks that friends contact them by phone, Facebook or email. Everyone must wear a face mask and follow all COVID-19 precautions during services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Kirkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.