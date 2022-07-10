Jacqueline Jo Major -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Our precious little angel, Jacqueline Jo Major, went to rest in the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Affectionately known as JJ, Mo J, Bad Baby, Baby Girl, she was the beloved daughter of Whitney Alexandra Boedicker and Charles Darius Major. Jacqueline was born on Sept. 14, 2018, and she resided in Swansea with her parents and brother. She laughed and smiled throughout her three years here on Earth, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.

Jacqueline's little brother, Charles, was her prized possession, she would do anything for Charles, to include saving his life. Jacqueline was a sweet-hearted girl, who was full of life and loved getting dirty. Honestly, there was not much in life Jacqueline did not enjoy. She made the best of everything she had and enjoyed everything she encountered in her young life.

Her favorite things in life were water balloons, swimming and going underwater, being with her Mammaw and Papaw at the sandbar, arguing with uncle Devin, spending time with her best friends and her cousin Ryerson, whom she adored. She also enjoyed putting on makeup with Mommy and wresting with Daddy.

Waiting to meet her at the heavenly gates are her grandfather, Augusta James; her grandma, Tracy Major; great-mammaw, Jacqueline Burden; her great-grandma, Jettie James; and her favorite dogs, Oreo and Buster.

Those left to cherish Jacqueline's precious memory are her parents, Charles and Whitney; her little brother, Charles Michael Major; her papaw and mammaw, Troy and Kristy Boedicker; her grandpa, Charles Major; her grandma, Morrissa James; her uncles, Mo Devin Miller, Trevor (Toni) Boedicker and Christon Major; her aunts, Alyssa (Dani) Major, Trinity James and Erica Davis; her cousins, Ryerson and Maverick Boedicker, and Maci Smith; her great-cousin, Caitlin “KK” Miller; her best friends, Aubree and Drayton Shirey; and other loving relatives and friends, all of whom will miss our precious little angel dearly.