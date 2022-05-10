 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacqueline "Jackie" Davis Baltzegar -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jacqueline "Jackie" Davis Baltzegar, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away May 8, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jackie was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Balmer Lee Davis and the late Corrie Mount Davis.

Survivors include her two sons, Timothy Livingston and Derryl Livingston (Melissa); two grandchildren, Brandon Livingston and Lynette Livingston; seven step-grandchildren, Desi, Dana, Rocky, Will, Rhianna, Charlie, and Jackson; and several great-grandchildren She was predeceased by her son, Fredrick "Freddy" Livingston.

Memorials may be sent to Healing Species, 496 Farnum Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.comdukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

