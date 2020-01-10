{{featured_button_text}}
Jacqueline Bradley

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ms. Jacqueline Bradley, 53, of 136 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop H.T. Gainey, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Ms. Bradley died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at TRMC.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

