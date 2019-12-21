{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jacqueline Bradley, 53, of 136 Cavalier Drive, died Dec. 13, 2019, at tRMC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

