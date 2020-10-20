 Skip to main content
Jacqueline Atterberry -- Denmark
Jacqueline Atterberry -- Denmark

Jacqueline Atterberry

DENMARK -- Jacqueline Atterberry, 79, of McLeod Hospice House of Florence, formerly of Denmark, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 21, in Bamberg County Memorial Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

