Jacqueline Ann Rippe 'Jacquie' Jepeway -- Orangeburg

Jacquie was born outside of Chicago, Illinois, to the late Christ Carl Rippe and Mary Sternberg Rippe. She was a graduate of a Chicago area high school and received her associate degree in accounting. She was a member of Job's Daughters and a former Patron of The Eastern Star. Jacquie was the Co-Owner/Operater of the H&R Block franchise in Orangeburg. She later became the owner of Jepeway Business Systems LLC.