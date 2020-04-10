Jacqueline Ann Rippe 'Jacquie' Jepeway -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jacqueline Ann Rippe 'Jacquie' Jepeway -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG --Jacqueline Ann Rippe "Jacquie" Jepeway, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is handling arrangements .

Jacquie was born outside of Chicago, Illinois, to the late Christ Carl Rippe and Mary Sternberg Rippe. She was a graduate of a Chicago area high school and received her associate degree in accounting. She was a member of Job's Daughters and a former Patron of The Eastern Star. Jacquie was the Co-Owner/Operater of the H&R Block franchise in Orangeburg. She later became the owner of Jepeway Business Systems LLC.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years Ross Markland Jepeway of Orangeburg; one son, Chris Markland Jepeway and his wife, Donia of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a number of cousins.

The family suggest that memorials be made to the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Jepeway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News