Jacqueline Ann Jepeway -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jacqueline Ann Rippe "Jacquie" Jepeway, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is handling arrangements .
Jacquie was born outside of Chicago, Illinois, to the late Christ Carl Rippe and Mary Sternberg Rippe. She was a graduate of a Chicago-area high school and received her associate degree in accounting. She was a member of Job's Daughters and a former Patron of The Eastern Star. Jacquie was the co-owner/operator of the H&R Block franchise in Orangeburg. She later became the owner of Jepeway Business Systems LLC.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Ross Markland Jepeway of Orangeburg; one son, Chris Markland Jepeway and his wife, Donia, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a number of cousins.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the charity of one's choice.
