JaColby Dante’ 'Diesel' Brown -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. JaColby Dante' “Diesel” Brown, 22, of 160 Possum Trail, Bamberg, passed Aug. 4, 2021, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 14, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his parents, Daniel and Lillian Brown, 190 Possum Trail, Bamberg; and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

