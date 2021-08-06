 Skip to main content
Jacolby Dante Brown -- Bamberg
Jacolby Dante Brown -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Jacolby Dante Brown, 22, of 160 Possum Trail, passed Aug. 4, 2021, from injuries sustained from and automobile accident.

Friends may visit the residence of his parents, Daniel and Lillian Brown, 190 Possum Trail, Bamberg, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

