Jacob Myers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jacob Myers, 67, of 340 Clarendon St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Janie Myers, 340 Clarendon

St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

