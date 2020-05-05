Jacob Myers -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jacob Myers, 67, of 340 Clarendon St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Janie Myers, 340 Clarendon

St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

