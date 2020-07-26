Jacob Murray -- Lexington
Jacob Murray -- Lexington

Jacob Murray

LEXINGTON -- Jacob Murray peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Lexington from Alzheimer.

He was 83 years young. Murray, as he was affectionately called, was an extraordinary man of wisdom, integrity and love. Family was first for him and he lovingly took care of his four children, James, Debra, Jacob (deceased) and Yolanda. Murray and Cynthia shared a love for each other for 18 years and after divorce they have been friends for life. He leaves three adults, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren to continue his legacy of love.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Jul 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
10:00AM
Felder Cemetery
Branchdale Highway
Vance, SC 29163
