Jacob Murray -- Lexington

He was 83 years young. Murray, as he was affectionately called, was an extraordinary man of wisdom, integrity and love. Family was first for him and he lovingly took care of his four children, James, Debra, Jacob (deceased) and Yolanda. Murray and Cynthia shared a love for each other for 18 years and after divorce they have been friends for life. He leaves three adults, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren to continue his legacy of love.