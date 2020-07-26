Jacob Murray -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Jacob Murray peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Lexington from Alzheimer.
He was 83 years young. Murray, as he was affectionately called, was an extraordinary man of wisdom, integrity and love. Family was first for him and he lovingly took care of his four children, James, Debra, Jacob (deceased) and Yolanda. Murray and Cynthia shared a love for each other for 18 years and after divorce they have been friends for life. He leaves three adults, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren to continue his legacy of love.
To send flowers to the family of Jacob Murray, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Felder Cemetery
Branchdale Highway
Vance, SC 29163
Branchdale Highway
Vance, SC 29163
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.