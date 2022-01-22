Jacob Moorer Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Jacob Moorer Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
The interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Funeral services provided by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions. Masks are required at funeral and visitation.