Jacob Moorer Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Jacob Moorer Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg, SC 29115.