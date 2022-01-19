 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacob Moorer Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- jIt is with deepest sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announce the passing of Jacob Moorer Sr., of Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

