Jacob Moorer Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- jIt is with deepest sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announce the passing of Jacob Moorer Sr., of Orangeburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
ORANGEBURG -- jIt is with deepest sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announce the passing of Jacob Moorer Sr., of Orangeburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.