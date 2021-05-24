Jacob Jennings -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Jacob Jennings, of Denmark, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Edisto Post Acute Nursing Home in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2021, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.