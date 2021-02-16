Jacob ‘Jake’ Robinson -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Graveside service for Jacob “Jake” Robinson, 78, of 621 E. 58th St., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the Bull Swamp Baptist Church Ccmetery, 112 Purity St. , with the Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens, pastor, officiating.
He passed away Feb. 4 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests in Orangeburg; however, you may contact his sister, Maggie Robinson Williams, at 803-937-5285 and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
