Jacob 'Jake' Robinson -- Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacob “Jake” Robinson, 78, of 621 East 58th St., Jacksonville, Fla., passed Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests in Orangeburg; however you may contact his sister, Maggie Robinson Williams, at 803-937-5285 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

