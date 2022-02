NORWAY -- Jacob "Jake" Henry Rast Jr., 94, of Norway, passed away Feb. 24, 2022. Jake was the husband of Gail Riley Rast.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home & Crematory, Orangeburg.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868