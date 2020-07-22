Jacob ‘Jake’ Ammonds -- Orangeburg
Jacob ‘Jake’ Ammonds -- Orangeburg

Jacob ‘Jake’ Ammonds

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Jacob "Jake" Ammonds, 74, of 1951 Maxwell St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Ammonds died July 15 at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Service information

Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
11:00AM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
