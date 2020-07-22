Jacob ‘Jake’ Ammonds -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Jacob "Jake" Ammonds, 74, of 1951 Maxwell St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.