Jacob Harmon Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Mr. Jacob Harmon Jr., 65, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of 197 Highland Park, Cordova, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Harmon passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

There will not be a public viewing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Hattie Harmon, at (803) 571-0632; his daughter, Ms. Yashica Harmon at (803) 571-0657; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com