Jacob Harmon Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — Mr. Jacob Harmon Jr., 65, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of 197 Highland Park, Cordova, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Hattie Harmon, at 803-571-0632; his daughter, Ms. Yashica Harmon at 803-571-0657; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

