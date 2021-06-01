Jacob Gillens Sr. -- Eutawville

Jacob was born in Orangeburg County and was the son of the late George III and Evelyn Broughton Gillens. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Gillens of Eutawville. At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a member of the trustee board for over 40 years, served as a member of the finance committee and also served a member of the choir for many years.

He attended Orangeburg County schools and graduated from Roberts High School in 1966 at the age of 16. After graduating from high school, Jacob joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He later attended South Carolina State University and received his bachelor of science degree in physical education, a master's degree in elementary education and an educational specialist degree in educational administration. He began us professional career as an educator in the schools of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3, where he served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Jacob also worked in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as an assistant principal and principal until his retirement. In 1985, Jacob was appointed as a magistrate for the eastern region of Orangeburg County, where he served in this capacity faithfully until his retirement in June of 2020. Jacob also served as a member of the Family Health Centers Board of Directors for many years and was a life member of the Orangeburg alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.