Jacob Franklin Smoak -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Jacob Franklin Smoak went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances.

He was born on March 5, 1927, in Midway along with his twin. He had 11 brothers and sisters, with one surviving sibling, Claude Smoak from Easley.

He was a loving, loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his four daughters, Patricia Judy (Ronald), Beverly Keating (Timothy), Debbie Lyons, and Angela Stroud (Sandy). Followed by his grandchildren, Ronnie Judy (Christy), Jeff Judy (Betty Jo), Megan Shoemake (Shannon) and Samantha Stroud. Also his great-grands, Brice Shoemake, Cape Judy, Drew Judy, Katherine Judy (Dell), Matthew Judy (Caroline), Jeff Judy (Krystal), and Beckilyn Judy.

He was in the Army during WWII, then served as the Chief at the Hunters Chapel Fire Department, a Load Master at the Charleston Air Force Base for 30 years. After retirement, he drove a school bus.

He loved the Lord, his church, had many loyal friends and treasured his family.

Graveside services will be at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10th.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agape Care of South Carolina and/or Lexington Community Hospice House.