Jacob Franklin Sampson -- Orlando, Fla.
Jacob Franklin Sampson -- Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is with great sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jacob Franklin Sampson, of Orlando, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

