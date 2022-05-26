Jacob Cicero ‘J.C.’ Crook Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Jacob Cicero “J.C.” Crook Jr., 97, husband of the late Virginia “Jenny” Traxler Crook of 67 years, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
A private burial for the immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, 2022 at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Chinners, Jimmy Chinners, Mike Metts, Eddie Heaton, Jantz Baker and Raymond Knight.
J.C. was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Dorchester County, a son of the late Jacob Cicero Crook Sr. and Ida Judy Crook. J.C. graduated from St. George High School in 1942 and worked for Amcor for a number of years. He then went on to work with the late Trolley Walters as the meat manager for 49 years. He also owned and operated a small farm during his life. J.C. believed in hard work and fair play. He clearly loved his church and supported his many different pastors over the years. He served his Lord in many ways in his life as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, deacon chairman for many years. Most of all he loved his Lord.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Annie Lee Chinners, Margaret Walters and Gladys Heaton, and a son-in-law, the Rev. Robert Hilton.
Surviving are his daughter, Diane Crawford; sons, Keith (Wanda) Crook and Barry (Lynn) Crook, all of St. George; grandchildren, Holly Crook (Kevin) Risher, Brady (Erin) Crook, Valerie (Andy) Bell, Tyler (Rebecca) Crook; great-grandchildren, Kevin Risher Jr., Brittany Risher (Nate) Mixon, Kaley Bell, Caleb Bell, Jacks Crook and Pres Crook; and a great-great-grandchild, Briar Rose Mixon.
Memorials may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 114 Baptist Drive, St. George, SC 29477.