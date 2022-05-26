Jacob Cicero ‘J.C.’ Crook Jr. -- St. George

J.C. was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Dorchester County, a son of the late Jacob Cicero Crook Sr. and Ida Judy Crook. J.C. graduated from St. George High School in 1942 and worked for Amcor for a number of years. He then went on to work with the late Trolley Walters as the meat manager for 49 years. He also owned and operated a small farm during his life. J.C. believed in hard work and fair play. He clearly loved his church and supported his many different pastors over the years. He served his Lord in many ways in his life as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, deacon chairman for many years. Most of all he loved his Lord.