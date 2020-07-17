Jacob Ammonds -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Jacob Ammonds, 74, of 1951 Maxwell St., Orangeburg, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.