Jacob Alphonso Newsome -- Varnville

VARNVILLE -- Jacob Alphonso Newsome was born March 4, 1936, in Branchville, to Jimmie Alphonso Newsome and Lillie Bell Newsome Dukes.

Mr. Newsome attended Branchville High School, served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Jacob was of the Baptist faith.

In 1960, he married the late Dixie Alice Murray. He was preceded in death by siblings, Ida Ann Newsome, Janet Capps, Barbara Odom and Zena Edwards.

Jacob spent his early years hunting and fishing the Edisto River with his father, Alphonso. He enjoyed spending time with his special friends, Buggy Greene and CA "Carry" Nettles. He also enjoyed family gatherings, especially Raylrode Daze, at the Newsome family home in Branchville.

Jacob is survived by his children, Timothy, Kenneth, Lynnette and Angel; his sister, Colleen Jolly; and brothers, Allen, Willie and Ronnie Newsome. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials made be made to a charity of one's choice.