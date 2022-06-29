 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Jacob A. Guinyard -- Cameron

  • 0
Jacob A. Guinyard

CAMERON – The funeral for Jacob A. Guinyard of 623 First St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Brown Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Mr. Guinyard will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

He passed away June 22 at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at 670 Limit St., Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News