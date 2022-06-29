Jacob A. Guinyard -- Cameron

CAMERON – The funeral for Jacob A. Guinyard of 623 First St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Brown Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Mr. Guinyard will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

He passed away June 22 at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at 670 Limit St., Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.