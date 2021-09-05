Jackson L. Sims III -- Isle of Palms

When Hurricane Hugo hit in 1989 and devastated the island, a group formed the Plant-a-Palm Committee. Inspired by Jack's leadership, money was successfully raised to plant over 850 palms trees along Palm Boulevard as well as to buy palms and benches for the commercial sector of the beach where you may have seen Jack in the heat of summer as he tended to the areas newly planted palms with a water truck. As an avid hunter, fisherman of creek and sea, and gardener loving the outdoors, many fresh meals were enjoyed at home. He knew the art of catching stone crabs with his bare hands and was a listener, observer, and learner of nature's creatures and habitats; this legacy was transferred to others.