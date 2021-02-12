Jackie O'Dell Nettles Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Jackie O'Dell Nettles Sr., 75, of Cordova, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg; burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Bill Furr, Duck Adams, David Woodward, Chris Hopkins, Alan Nettles, Gabriel Nettles and Sylar Nettles.

Jackie was born on Sept. 5, 1945, in Cordova, the son of the late Clyde “Pete” Nettles and the late Rodel Smoak Nettles. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, a member of the Orangeburg Elks Lodge #897, and the retired owner and operator of Gas Systems and Services Inc., Country Corner Restaurant, Touch of Brass Lounge, and Palmetto Restaurant & Lounge. He enjoyed collecting antique hot-rods, riding motorcycles, tinkering with anything that had a motor, and socializing with family and friends out by his pool.