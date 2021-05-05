Jackie Lee Ryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Jackie Lee Ryant, 69, 788 Dove Point Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cope.

Mr. Ryant died Saturday, May 2, at residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.