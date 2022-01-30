Jackie Gleaton Hutto Tindal -- Neeses

NEESES -- Jackie Gleaton Hutto Tindal, 78, of Neeses, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Sunny Vista Church of God, 3021 Drag Strip Road, North, SC 29112, with the Rev. Obed Ortiz and the Rev. Henry Chavis officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Tindal was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Earnest Gleaton and the late Nadine Hoover Gleaton. She was a member of Sunny Vista Church of God. She loved all of her grands, her Lord and her flowers. She enjoyed cooking, church and being outside.

Survivors include her children, Don (Becky) Hutto, Teresa (Dale) Taylor, Pam (Billy) Lott, Phylis (Kenny) Kearse and Tammy (Alton) Chavis; grandchildren, Brittany (Kelly) Livingston, Nick (Brittani)Salley, Matt Salley, Ashley (Gregory) Culp, Kelci (Brandon) Jolley, and Preston Chavis; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Bryson Livingston, Jada, Jax and Charli-Kate Salley, Delayna and Neo Culp, Cam Jolley; and her dog, Ginger; number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tindal was predeceased by her husbands, Charles L. Hutto, Edward Tindal; one son, Darryl Hutto; two grandsons, Timmy Hutto and Jodi Kearse; and one brother, Kenny Gleaton.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunny Vista Church of God, 3021 Drag Strip Road, North, SC 29112, or SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North and other times at Alton & Tammy Chavis' residence.

Culler McAlhany Funeral Home www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com is assisting the family.