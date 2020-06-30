Jackie Brown -- Columbia
Jackie Brown -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Jackie Brown, 59, of 2709 Howell Court, Apartment A.

Mr. Brown passed away Monday, June 1, at Prisma Heath Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Masks must be worn to gain entry to the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

