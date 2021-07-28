Jackie Boltin -- Cope

COPE -- Jackie Boltin was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Olen Jackson Kittrell Sr. and Carol Austin Wiles. She married another Jackie (Johnny Chester “Jackie”) Boltin and they made a home and family in the Canaan community for 49 years, until his death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son, Tony.

Jackie grew up surrounded by nature and the beautiful Edisto River. She loved the outdoors, especially working in her yard and took great pride in the plants and flowers that grew in her garden. She loved spending time at the river and her favorite place was the beach.

She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Cope, serving as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School director and choir member. She was a charter member of the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department and spent tireless hours volunteering in the community and within the Edisto school district. She loved nothing more than helping other people.

Jackie received the most joy when spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She went by many names in her lifetime, including daughter, sister, aunt, She Jackie, Mom, Grandma, GG Jackie and Mrs. Jackie to most.