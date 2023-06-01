Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jack Wanzer, 65, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:30am Friday, June 2, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Wanzer passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Lady Diana Ransom, 1225 Brickle St., Orangeburg, SC, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

