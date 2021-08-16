Jack Still -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- A Celebration of Life Service for Jack O'Neil Still, 81, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Ken Frederick and Dr. Thomas Terry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Blackville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Blackville, SC 29817 or the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, SC 29817.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trinity Hospice and Day Break for the love and kindness shown to the Still family during this time. Jack passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Born in Blackville, he was a son of the late Royce Randolph Still Sr. and Beulah Elkins Still. He was a member of the Blackville First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He retired from SCE & G after many years of service. Jack was a member of the Blackville Masonic Lodge # 63 and also was a courier for Enterprise Bank. He loved to play golf and go to the JDA football games.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Dona Hutto Still; his son, Greg (Betty Jo) Still of Denmark; grandsons, Matt (Courtney) Still and Alex Still (Victoria Rizer); great-grandsons, Bryson and Luke; sisters, Evon D. Diamond of Barnwell, and Diane Croft of Newnam, Georgia; brothers, Joseph R. “Joe” Still of Blackville, Royce R. “Randy” (Frances) Still Jr. of Barnwell; sisters-in-law, Norma (Lynn) Gibson of Blackville, Ann (Jocko) King of California, Barbara Still of Blackville; a brother-in-law, Wayne Poston of Denmark; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Poston; brother, Royce Edward “Ed” Still; sister-in-law, Rebecca Still; and brothers-in-law, Roger Dale Croft and Donald Diamond.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
