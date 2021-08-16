Jack Still -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- A Celebration of Life Service for Jack O'Neil Still, 81, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Ken Frederick and Dr. Thomas Terry officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Blackville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Blackville, SC 29817 or the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, SC 29817.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trinity Hospice and Day Break for the love and kindness shown to the Still family during this time. Jack passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Born in Blackville, he was a son of the late Royce Randolph Still Sr. and Beulah Elkins Still. He was a member of the Blackville First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He retired from SCE & G after many years of service. Jack was a member of the Blackville Masonic Lodge # 63 and also was a courier for Enterprise Bank. He loved to play golf and go to the JDA football games.