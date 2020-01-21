{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Mr. Jack Lee "Jackson" Padgett Jr., of Elloree, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Palmetto Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Born Sept. 24, 1965, he was the son of Christine Smith Padgett Allen and the late Jack Lee Padgett. He had worked in hotel management and was presently the Director of the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning.

In addition to his mother of Elloree, he is survived by three sisters, Denise Moore (Barry) of Elloree, Debra Stallings (Gary) of Bonneau, and Donna Padgett of North Carolina. There are two stepbrothers, Jimmy Allen (Stephanie) of Summerville, and Jeffery Allen (Tammy) of Daniel Island. Stepsisters include Jennifer Allen of Charleston, and Janet Allen of Jacksonville, Florida. Stepchildren include Heather Beard of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Marc Beard (Misty) of Cleveland, Tennessee. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kathy Wilborn of Cleveland, Tennessee.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Diane Barham; his stepfather, Edward Allen; and a friend, Andrew Beard.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24,2020, at Boanerges Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort, Tennessee.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning.

