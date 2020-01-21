ELLOREE -- Mr. Jack Lee "Jackson" Padgett Jr., of Elloree, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Palmetto Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
Born Sept. 24, 1965, he was the son of Christine Smith Padgett Allen and the late Jack Lee Padgett. He had worked in hotel management and was presently the Director of the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning.
In addition to his mother of Elloree, he is survived by three sisters, Denise Moore (Barry) of Elloree, Debra Stallings (Gary) of Bonneau, and Donna Padgett of North Carolina. There are two stepbrothers, Jimmy Allen (Stephanie) of Summerville, and Jeffery Allen (Tammy) of Daniel Island. Stepsisters include Jennifer Allen of Charleston, and Janet Allen of Jacksonville, Florida. Stepchildren include Heather Beard of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Marc Beard (Misty) of Cleveland, Tennessee. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kathy Wilborn of Cleveland, Tennessee.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Diane Barham; his stepfather, Edward Allen; and a friend, Andrew Beard.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24,2020, at Boanerges Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort, Tennessee.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.