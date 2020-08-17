Jack L. Murphy Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jack L. Murphy Sr., 93, a resident of Longwood Plantation in Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Summers Avenue, Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.
Mr. Murphy was born on April 12, 1927, in the Walnut Grove Community in Bowman. He was the son of the late Fred D. Murphy and the late Julia Carn Murphy. He was a 1944 graduate of Orangeburg High School, a 1952 graduate of the Medical College of S.C., where he received his BS degree in Pharmacy. He was a Golden Alumni member of the Medical University and the President of the Phi Delta Chi fraternity. Mr. Murphy joined the United States Army, where he served as a quartermaster in the Pacific and Japan during World War II. He was the owner and operator of Murphy's Pharmacy Drug Store from 1963-1973. He was the K-Mart pharmacy manager until he retired in 1991, but continued to work until 2001. He was a member of the Doc Bab Club and for over 50 years he was a member of Woodman of the World Company #17 and a past member of the VFW Post 2779. He was also a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #897, a Mason and the Progress Lodge #356. Mr. Murphy was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he was the Chairman of the Building Committee that helped build the sanctuary and he served on the financial committee. He was a charter member of Garden City Baptist Church and was a charter deacon. He was predeceased by his son, Jack L. Murphy Jr.
Survivors include his son, Larry W. Murphy of Orangeburg; daughters and sons-in-law, Dianne and Allen Reynolds of Charleston, Melody and Chris Summers of Elloree; grandsons , Corey Reynolds of Charleston, Christopher Summers of Elloree; granddaughter, Abbie Lee Reynolds of Charleston; great-grandsons, Hayden and Charlie Reynolds of Charleston.
The family would like to thank our cousin, Nancy Cheeks, for all the love, support, and kindness that you gave our daddy over the years. He loved you very much!
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Building Fund at 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.