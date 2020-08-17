Jack L. Murphy Sr. -- Orangeburg

Mr. Murphy was born on April 12, 1927, in the Walnut Grove Community in Bowman. He was the son of the late Fred D. Murphy and the late Julia Carn Murphy. He was a 1944 graduate of Orangeburg High School, a 1952 graduate of the Medical College of S.C., where he received his BS degree in Pharmacy. He was a Golden Alumni member of the Medical University and the President of the Phi Delta Chi fraternity. Mr. Murphy joined the United States Army, where he served as a quartermaster in the Pacific and Japan during World War II. He was the owner and operator of Murphy's Pharmacy Drug Store from 1963-1973. He was the K-Mart pharmacy manager until he retired in 1991, but continued to work until 2001. He was a member of the Doc Bab Club and for over 50 years he was a member of Woodman of the World Company #17 and a past member of the VFW Post 2779. He was also a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #897, a Mason and the Progress Lodge #356. Mr. Murphy was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he was the Chairman of the Building Committee that helped build the sanctuary and he served on the financial committee. He was a charter member of Garden City Baptist Church and was a charter deacon. He was predeceased by his son, Jack L. Murphy Jr.