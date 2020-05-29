Jack L. Horne -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jack L. Horne, age 85, died on May 27, 2020.

He was born on May 3, 1935, in Clinch, Virginia to Eugene and Bethel Horne, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Wise High School and Virginia Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Army Reserve, and was discharged in 1964 at the rank of Captain. After college, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, Illinois. After his active military duty ended in 1959, he started a 31-year career with Eastman Kodak at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, Tennessee.

In 1966, he transferred to Carolina Eastman Company, a new plant in Columbia, as Superintendent of the Maintenance Department. He retired in 1990 as Superintendent of Operations Services Division.

In 1990, he was founder, president and co-owner of Reverse Engineering Inc. In 1999, he sold the engineering company and became founder, president and co-owner, with his son, Mark, of Carolina Power Equipment, Inc.

In 1957, he married Marie Sheppard and they had two children, Lisa and Mark. Marie passed away in 2010 after 53 years of marriage.

In early 2011, he met Harriet Williams Cole of Orangeburg, and they were married June 25, 2011.