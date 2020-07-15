Jack L. Horne -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service celebrating the life of Jack L. Horne, who passed away May 27, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.