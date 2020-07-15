Jack L. Horne
ORANGEBURG – A memorial service celebrating the life of Jack L. Horne, who passed away May 27, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that memorials be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 118, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and observe appropriate guideline to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.