Jack L. Horne -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jack L. Horne -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack L. Horne

Jack L. Horne

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service celebrating the life of Jack L. Horne, who passed away May 27, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that memorials be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 118, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and observe appropriate guideline to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News