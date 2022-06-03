Jack Jamison -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Jack Jamison, 72, of 106 Pecan St., died May 29, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Lone Star.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 3.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Kevin (Lakekia) Lewis, 1566 Dunes St., Orangeburg, daily from 2 to 8 p.m. You may also call his wife, Mary Jamison, at 803-682-5612 and Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

